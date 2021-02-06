Ahead of municipal polls, Pune BJP forms separate cells to tap voters from other states

City BJP head Jagdish Mullik said this move was a direct translation of the party’s philosophy to take all sections of society together. (Express File)

A year or so ahead of all the important elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the city BJP has decided to make its hold strong over voters who are not natives of the state. Along with the traditional cells to represent the OBCs, traders and students, the party has decided to form special cells to represent linguistic minorities, like the Bengalis and south Indians, living in the city.

City BJP head Jagdish Mullik said this move was a direct translation of the party’s philosophy to take all sections of society together. “The party has around 40 different kinds of cells representing all sections.

The cells for Bengali-speaking Puneities and that for people who hail from south Indian states reflect our resolve for the same,” he said. These cells, he said, will look into the problems of those communities.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Pune’s cosmopolitan nature has seen immigration of people from all parts of the country. Other than the white-collared job seekers, the city has also seen migrations for white-collared jobs.

The service sector, especially in the hospitality industry, has seen a huge influx. Similarly, in skilled job sets like goldsmithy and others, a good number of out-of-state workers is employed. Rough estimates talk of over 4 lakh Bengalis making Pune their home and in some cases for multiple generations.

This rejig of the party is being seen as a distinct measure to attract such voters. Asked if the party would consider fielding candidates from those communities for the elections, Mulik was evasive. “Elections are far away and the formation of wards is also to be decided. We shall take a call later,” he said.