Ahead of Maharashtra polls, BJP sets up war rooms, Congress to follow suit

With the dates for the Assembly elections likely to be announced any day now, city units of major political parties have already set up their social media war rooms here.

Advertising

Taking the lead, the BJP has set up a war room in Pune. It has also set up one war room for each of the eight assembly segments — Kasba Peth, Pune Cantonment, Parvati, Vadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Hadapsar and Khadakwasla.

“The war rooms for each of the assembly segments would have one coordinator and a team of 10 members. The Assembly-wise war rooms would be directly in touch with the Pune war room, which would be linked to the state- and national-level war rooms of the party,” city BJP chief Madhuri Misal said.

The war rooms would directly reach out to voters through social networking sites —WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — and provide them information on the work done by each legislator in their respective Assembly segment. The schemes implemented by the state and Union governments would also be highlighted. On Saturday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis will hold a roadshow in Pune as a part of his ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’.

Meanwhile, city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe said the Congress has also started work to set up war rooms. “The party would be setting up two war rooms with immediate effect, while more would come up soon,” he said.