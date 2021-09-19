Ahead of Ganpati visarjan, Pune city police carry out ‘combing operation’

Ahead of Ganesh visarjan on Sunday, Pune City Police carried out a massive ‘combing operation’ and checked several sensitive and strategic locations between 9 pm on Friday and 2 am on Saturday.

A press release issued by Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta stated that police teams checked 1,668 persons with criminal records, 525 hotels and lodges in the city. Railway stations, bus stands and sensitive locations were also checked thoroughly.

During the combing operation, 15 persons were arrested for illegal possession of sharp weapons. Crime Branch sleuths also arrested three persons who were allegedly preparing to commit an armed robbery.

Traffic Control branch officials took action against 227 auto-rickshaws for violating the law while preventive action was taken against 146 history-sheeters.

Police teams also managed to arrest one Mehraj Shaikh, who was wanted in a case under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act lodged at the Faraskhana police station.

During the combing operation, action was also taken against an illegal liquor den, and against illegal sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed at important locations for Ganesh visarjan. Police have appealed to citizens to avoid crowding and follow Covid-19 norms strictly.