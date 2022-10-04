Ahead of Dussehra rallies, Sharad Pawar advises Sena camps restraint

With the Sena factions set to hold separate Dussehra rallies – led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde respectively– on the same day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday that no one should cross their limits.

“Both the factions of split Shiv Sena should not cross their limits while criticising each other as it will not be good for the state,” he said after the felicitation function of former union minister Sushilkumar Shinde in the city.

The chief of the state has more responsibility towards the public, he said, adding that it was unfortunate that both the factions were staking a claim over the party. “Senior members like us have the responsibility that the political situation in the state does not worsen. However, the onus is on the chief of the state representing its 14 crore population and we should hope he will carry out his responsibility efficiently,” Pawar said. On the bypoll for Andheri east assembly seat scheduled for November 3, the NCP chief said his party would cooperate with the Shiv Sena.

The Sena has been organising a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The practice was started by Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and since his demise, his son and party chief Uddhav Thackeray has been addressing the masses from there.

Following the split within the party, orchestrated by Shinde, both the factions sought permission to hold their rallies there. However, the Bombay High Court allowed the Thackeray faction to hold their rally at Shivaji Park while the Shinde camp will hold theirs at the BKC ground.