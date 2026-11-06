Ahead of Diwali, Pune sees 16% drop in new vehicle registrations, EVs rise 62%

Pune recorded a 16.2 per cent decline in new vehicle registrations during the 10-day period preceding Diwali this year compared to the corresponding period last year. However, registrations of electric vehicles (EVs) witnessed a significant increase of over 62 per cent, with their share in total new vehicle registrations nearly doubling, according to data shared by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Friday.
Between October 27 and November 5, 2026, a total of 13,889 new vehicles were registered with the Pune RTO, compared to 16,582 between October 9 and 18, 2025, officials said. The comparison covers the 10 days preceding Diwali in both years.
Despite the decline in overall registrations, EVs continued to gain ground. As many as 2,420 electric vehicles were registered during the 10-day period this year, against 1,490 in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of 930 vehicles or around 62.4 per cent. Consequently, the share of EVs in total new registrations increased from around 9 per cent in 2025 to 17.4 per cent this year.
According to officials, electric two-wheelers accounted for the bulk of these registrations. A total of 1,899 electric motorcycles and scooters were registered this year, compared to 1,089 last year. Electric car registrations also increased from 350 last year to 429 this year. Electric three-wheelers also saw an increase, from 14 to 22, while electric goods carriers increased from 30 to 42.
Tourist taxis registered under the EV category increased from six to 27.
Conventional vehicle registrations witnessed a decline across several categories, particularly cars and two-wheelers. Registrations of motorcycles and scooters, which continued to account for the largest share of new vehicles, fell from 10,214 in 2025 to 9,245 this year.
The decline was sharper in the motor car category, where registrations dropped from 4,219 to 3,239. Auto-rickshaw registrations witnessed an even steeper fall, declining from 541 to 109. Tourist taxi registrations also dropped from 617 to 412, while goods carrier registrations declined marginally from 768 to 720.
Bus registrations remained almost unchanged, increasing marginally from 64 to 66, while ambulance registrations stood at nine in both periods. Agricultural tractor registrations declined from 88 to 38.