Ahead of Diwali, Pune sees 16% drop in new vehicle registrations, EVs rise 62%

Pune recorded a 16.2 per cent decline in new vehicle registrations during the 10-day period preceding Diwali this year compared to the corresponding period last year. However, registrations of electric vehicles (EVs) witnessed a significant increase of over 62 per cent, with their share in total new vehicle registrations nearly doubling, according to data shared by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Friday.

Between October 27 and November 5, 2026, a total of 13,889 new vehicles were registered with the Pune RTO, compared to 16,582 between October 9 and 18, 2025, officials said. The comparison covers the 10 days preceding Diwali in both years.

Despite the decline in overall registrations, EVs continued to gain ground. As many as 2,420 electric vehicles were registered during the 10-day period this year, against 1,490 in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of 930 vehicles or around 62.4 per cent. Consequently, the share of EVs in total new registrations increased from around 9 per cent in 2025 to 17.4 per cent this year.