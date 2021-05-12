Ahead of Covid third wave, PMC to set up Child Covid Care Hospital, hire 15 paediatricians

In anticipation of a third Covid-19 wave that is predicted to affect mostly children, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to set up a state-of-the-art Children Covid Care hospital and recruit at least 15 paediatricians to treat children who will be infected with Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol declared that the PMC will form a local special task force of paediatricians to recommend measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 among children.

NCP legislator Sunil Tingre had earlier provided Rs 1 crore from the MLA fund to the PMC to develop the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada as a Child Covid Care hospital, while Rs 2 crore will be made available from the Mayor’s fund for the purpost. The hospital will have a capacity of 200 beds, including 150 oxygen beds and 50 ICU beds. There will be maternity beds in the hospital and beds for parents along with the child patient.

The PMC will complete the infrastructure work in one-and-a-half months, which will include setting up an oxygen generator plant and installing necessary medical equipment.

“The PMC has decided to recruit 10 peadiatricians and five paediatric specialists on contract basis for a few months. They will be paid Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh per month respectively,” said a civic health officer.

The PMC has urged experienced professionals to join the PMC for treatment of children in its Rajiv Gandhi hospital.

“The second wave of Covid-19 is now slowing down in the city but we need to be vigilant. There are different opinions of experts on the possible third wave and on that basis, the PMC is focusing on preparing for treatment of children who will get infected with coronavirus…” Mohol said in a meeting of senior paediatricians.

“If unfortunately there is a Covid-19 surge in children, then we should be fully prepared. The task force will play a major role in containing the spread of Covid-19 in children,” Mohol said.