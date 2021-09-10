Ahead of civic polls: NCP sets up 238-member executive committee for Pune

The NCP’s city unit on Thursday announced a 238-member executive committee to encourage party workers to work hard to regain power in the PMC, which the party lost to BJP in the 2017 civic polls.

“The size of the executive committee is big as the city’s limits have been extended. The inclusion of 23 villages has made PMC the civic body with the biggest area in the state. The population of city is around 60 lakh and it has parts of 11 assembly constituencies in it,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap.

Earlier, Vadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar, Khadakwasla, Pune Cantonment, Kasbapeth, Kothrud, Hadapsar and Parvati assembly constituencies were part of Pune city, which will also have Shirur, Purandar and Bhor constituencies now, he said.

The number of seats in the PMC is set to increase further and it was necessary to give representation to members from across the city in the executive committee, he said.

All political parties are gearing up for the forthcoming civic elections, set to be held early next year. The ruling BJP is reaching out to booth leaders to work on strengthening the party presence in each booth. The Congress is also likely to announce its new executive committee after city unit chief Ramesh Bagwe was recently reappointed to the post.

The MNS recently announced its executive committee and has been holding regular meetings to get party workers in election mode while the Shiv Sena appointed senior leader Sachin Ahir as the party coordinator for Pune.