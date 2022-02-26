Ahead of civic polls: BJP approves civic infra projects worth Rs 2,500 crore

Ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city to inaugurate various civic projects, the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday sanctioned infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,500 crore in the Standing Committee ahead of the PMC polls. The approvals come only three weeks before the end of the BJP’s five-year term in the civic body.

Modi will be visiting the city on March 6 to inaugurate multiple civic projects as well as the Pune Metro rail. “We have given the go-ahead for the implementation of mega infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,500 crore. We are committed to the development and complete makeover of the city,” said Hemant Rasane, BJP leader and chairperson of the standing committee.

“The Union government has funded some civic infrastructure projects. It is due to the continuous follow-up of the ruling BJP in PMC, state BJP leaders Devendra Fadanvis, city MP Girish Bapat and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar that the projects are finally getting implemented,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol .

The projects for which tenders were approved include the Rs 1,473-crore pollution abatement project of Mula-Mutha river that includes construction of 11 sewage treatment plants and new sewage lines in the city to ensure that no untreated sewage water is released in the river. Funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency seven years ago, the project was estimated to cost Rs 990 crore, but its cost escalated due to delay in completing the tender process.

“We will seek the funding for the escalated cost from the central government,” Rasane said.

The standing committee also approved Rs 865 crore work for the Riverfront Development project despite opposition from environmentalists to not rush ahead with its implementation. The overall project, worth Rs 4,700 crore, has been divided into phase. The first phase of Rs 265 crore will be developed from civic funds while the second phase of Rs 600 crore would be developed under PPP mode.

The river rejuvenation project includes development of a 44-km stretch, which includes 22.2 km of Mula river, 10.4 km of Mutha river and 11.8 km of Mula-Mutha river.

Further, the civic panel has approved road construction work of Rs 109 crore on Nagar Road area through PPP mode. Many other small infrastructure projects have also been cleared for implementation.