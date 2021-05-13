Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, mangoes flood Pune markets

Last year, mango farmers resorted to home delivery and, this year too, such a model seemed to have been replicated by retail traders as well (Representational Image)

A day ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, there has been a good arrival of mangoes, mostly from Karnataka, at Pune’s Gultekdi market yard. Traders said this year, many retailers had experimented with home delivery of mangoes, even in rural areas, which was otherwise restricted to only urban areas. When it comes to pricing of mangoes, however, it will continue to be on the higher side due to overall dip in production reported from many parts of mango-growing states.

Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on May 14, is one of the auspicious dates in Hindu and Jain calendars. Mangoes form a part of the traditional fare on this day, thus the day witnesses brisk business. Mangoes from across the state and even from Karnataka make a beeline for Pune markets to be sold later at retail outlets.

This year, Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions have affected the trade to some extent. Rohan Ursal, a commission agent operating out of Pune’s wholesale market, said arrivals were healthy till the beginning of the week, but, over the past two days, arrivals had dipped due to strict lockdown in Karnataka. “We have heard that farmers are facing labour problems also,” he said, adding that Eid, which was on Thursday, had also slowed down arrivals.

Normally, 25,0000 to 30,000 petis (four zone mangoes each) were arriving at the markets, which had trickled down to 10,000 to 15, 000 boxes over the past two days, he said.

Ursal also said the transition to home delivery by traditional retailers was a distinguishing feature for this festival season. As markets remained deserted, many retailers had taken to home delivery, he said. “Even in rural centres like Manchar, Alephata, retailers have replicated such models,” Ursal said.

He added that last year, mango farmers resorted to home delivery and, this year too, such a model seemed to have been replicated by retail traders as well.

The pricing, however, remained on the higher side with Karnataka Hapus retailing at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,600 per box. Similarly, Pyari is retailing at Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 per four dozen.