Agri commissioner asks insurance firms to pay up

Maharashtra’s Agriculture Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar has issued notices to insurance companies over their failure to pay compensation amount to lakhs of farmers who have registered crop loss claims. So far this year, state farmers have registered claims of Rs 800 crore worth of crop loss due to heavy rain in September-October, while claims amounting to nearly Rs 1,000 crore from last year are still pending.

One of the conditions for payment of compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is the release of the premium amount by both central and state governments. This year, both central and state governments have already released their share but insurance companies are yet to pay farmers compensation for the crop loss reported by them due to heavy rain earlier in the season. Nearly 26 lakh farmers in Maharashtra have filed claims for crop loss during kharif season.

Meanwhile, various technical issues have been cited as reasons for why farmers have failed to get the insurance amount for crop loss sustained last year. According to Agriculture Department officials, insurance companies said proper filing of claims was delayed last year, with many farmers not filing the same either online or offline. Another reason why companies failed to pay compensation was the lack of proper surveys of crop loss.

Surveys of crop loss last year were conducted by the Disaster Response Force, whose parameters are different than those of insurance companies. Farmer organisationa have already moved the Bombay High Court to challenge this decision and have asked for payment of dues.

The state Agriculture Commissioner is now pressuring companies to release payment for this year’s crop losses as both the central and state governments have released their premium amounts. However, the companies are yet to finalise their surveys, which has delayed the payment schedule. The state Agriculture Department has asked the companies to speed up the payment process to help out farmers

in distress.

Last year, the state had seen collection of Rs 4,903.76 crore in premium amount, of which till date Rs 54.19 crore have been paid as compensation. Meanwhile, PMFBY has come under criticism from farmers’ groups, which say the scheme helps insurance companies more than it helps agriculturists.