Agnipath transparent and robust with tech upgrades, will select better skilled: officials

UPGRADES IN technological aspects of the recruitment mechanism and raised Human Resource thresholds that have been introduced for the Agnipath scheme have made the system more transparent and robust and will lead to selection of better skilled, said senior Army officers on Monday.

Nearly 68,000 candidates have registered for the second Agniveer recruitment rally of the Pune Recruitment Office of the Army which is underway at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth Rahuri in Ahmednagar from August 24 to September 11. First such rally by the Pune Recruitment Office was already started at Aurangabad from August 13 and is slated to conclude on August 30.

Addressing the media during the ongoing rally at Rahuri, Additional Director General (Recruitment) Maj Gen Ajay Sethi said, “For Agniveer selection, the complete process of recruitment is fair, transparent and merit-based. A lot of automation and technology has come in. The candidates are authenticated with the help of biometric system which is carried forward at every stage which ensures that there is no impersonation. The marks are stored in a database and the Common Entrance Examination is fully computerised with the help of Optical Mark Recognition system.”

Army officers said that for the Ahmednagar rally, registrations of nearly 68,000 candidates have been received for selection into the Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk and Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesman categories from the districts of Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Pune and Solapur.

Officials said that before the Agnipath scheme recruitment rallies began, several key software updates and technology augmentations were introduced into the system. On the backdrop of cases of malpractices and activities by touts in the past, the new additions have made sure the entire system is automated and computerised and there is minimum human intervention. Officials said before every rally, the senior officials from respective recruiting formations have held detailed meetings with the local police machinery and have also activated close surveillance to check the presence of touts or middlemen. Officials said that some raised HR thresholds have been introduced in the system. For example, certain skill sets, certificates can get candidates bonus marks thus ensuring that better skilled candidates are recruited. For the Rahuri rally, the district administration of Ahmednagar and local military authorities from the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School had chalked out a detailed plan for the conduct of recruitment procedures.

Read in Explained | Explained: Why Nepal has put on hold Gorkhas recruitment under India’s Agnipath scheme

Speaking to The Indian Express, a candidate who cleared his physical fitness test said, “It has been a dream to join the Army since I was eight. Because of the pandemic, the processes were on hold. Agniveer will be a great opportunity and some of us can also join back civilian life within four years — with a lot of learning and also a good compensation package.”

When asked about the arrangements at the rally, “There is adequate arrangement for food, water, and resting facilities. Because the process takes a long time of the day, there are stations that first guide us on the process so make sure that there is no hassle when the activities are on.”

Advertisement

As many as 68,000 candidates from seven districts registered for the rally, of which 5,000 aspirants are undergoing the screening process every day. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) As many as 68,000 candidates from seven districts registered for the rally, of which 5,000 aspirants are undergoing the screening process every day. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

An average footfall of nearly 5,000 candidates is accommodated during the rally every day. The conduct of the rally comprises a physical fitness test that include 1.6 kilometre timed run, chin ups, jump over a nine-feet ditch and balance walk on a zigzag ramp. This is followed by physical measurement tests, document verification and a very thorough medical examination that may also include referrals if required. A dedicated team of Army doctors is deployed for the conduct of medicals. The candidates selected from the rally move to appear for the Common Entrance Examination before their final merit lists are announced.

In June, the Ministry of Defence had announced its new Agnipath initiative for recruitment of soldiers across the three services.

Under this defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, soldiers are recruited annually. While the appointment is for four years, of the total annual recruits, around 25 percent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed forces and would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The Pune Recruiting Zone is conducting a total of eight recruitment rallies including one rally for Agniveer Women Military Police.

These eight rallies will cover the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Union Territories of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months.