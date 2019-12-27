Against CAA, NRC in Pune: Protesters, volunteers gather to plan future course of action

They also discussed the do’s and don’ts during the protest. They also discussed the do’s and don’ts during the protest.

Also written by Amandeep

Members of various citizens’ groups and volunteers, who have been holding protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), on Thursday held discussions to chalk out further plan of action.

Over 100 people, including social activists, academicians, lawyers, workers from political parties and students, gathered at Gandhi Bhawan, Kothrud on Thursday. They shared their thoughts and talked about matters like managing the crowd, responding to an aggressive situation, rallying people, rights of the protesters, police and legal ramifications. They also discussed the do’s and don’ts during the protest.

“This movement has gathered momentum as a people’s movement and we need to ensure that it doesn’t die down. Members of our organisation have met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and he said the government will not oppose any non-violent protests in the state,” said Sandeep Barwe, state secretary of Yuvak Kranti Dal.

Talking about peaceful protests, he said, “There have been certain people at our protests, too, who have tried to cause untoward incidents, but the volunteers have put in their best efforts to calm them down.”

Praveen Saptarshi, a former professor, pointed out the need to make people aware of what the movement was about. “The young people have a very creative way of expressing themselves… Read the placards you are holding loudly, let people listen and understand,” he said.

Saptarshi added that one should not be baffled by any unexpected incident at a protest and try to come to a logical course of action and protect his/her body. “If you are not afraid of being beaten up, those beating you up would get afraid and run away,” he said.

Several other members of the group shared their thoughts regarding educating the protesters, organising small groups in different parts of the city, ensuring better circulation of the information, etc. The gathering was like a classroom, where discussions ranging from the need to carry a water bottle and light food items, to the protests during emergency, were held.

‘CAA unconstitutional, anti-social, anti-moral’

Bhalchandra Mungekar, former Rajya Sabha MP and advisor at Rajiv Gandhi Smarak Samitee, on Thursday, said the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) was “unconstitutional, anti-social and anti-moral”.

“No country has come out in support of India’s decision to implement CAA… We have only been criticised,” he said while addressing a press conference in Pune Thursday.

Mungekar also talked about the amount of money the Centre spent on the implementation of NRC in Assam. “Our country’s infrastructure has even faltered when it comes to birth and death registration. How do we hope to implement the NRC?” he asked.

Mungekar appealed that the law be revoked for the benefit of all. “Even parties like Janata Dal-United and Biju Janata Dal, which supported CAA in Parliament, have now said it would not be implemented in their state. I appeal to the government that CAA be revoked. The idea of NRC should be given up altogether and the data of National Population Register should not be used for NRC,” he said. —ENS

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App