Against All Odds: 2001 Bhuj earthquake and realisation of a young adult of what really matters

Rescuers and local people during search and rescue operations after the Bhuj earthquake in 2001. (Express Archive Photo)

Written by Ananya Shetty

When the 2001 earthquake struck Bhuj, Vaishali Joshi was a 21-year-old postgraduate student of literature, preparing for examinations and assuming, as most young adults do, that life followed a stable path.

At 8.46 am on January 26, that assumption collapsed.

“At first, I thought something was wrong with me,” she recalls. As the ground shook violently and buildings around them began to give way, her father gathered the family together inside their four-storey apartment. “This is not our home,” he told them. “This is just a building. Home is where we are together.”

They fled soon after, leaving behind their belongings. With aftershocks continuing, the family spent several nights outdoors. Bhuj lost electricity, telephone connectivity and medical facilities, while damaged roads cut the city off from surrounding areas.