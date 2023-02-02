After two years, Pune Design Festival to resume in offline format today

The 17th edition of the Pune Design Festival (PDF), organised by Pune chapter of Association of Designers of India (ADI), will kick off at Hotel Hyatt Regency on Pune-Ahmednagar Road on Friday. The two-day festival will be held from 9 AM to 7 PM.

The national-level annual convention will see professionals, educators, and business houses related to the field of design come together on ground, following two years of online events in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The theme for this year’s PDF is ‘Nxt 25’, where there will be discussions and deliberations on subjects related to changing paradigms of designs in terms of use of technology and approach of young designers in the next 25 years.

The focus of the festival is on understanding how to engage with emerging or new technologies in the field of design. The theme will bring forth discussions, debate, case studies and workshops that showcase the future forward design,” said ADI Pune Chapter President Rugwed Deshpande.

The event will see three keynote sessions by Samar Singh Jodha, Founder and Executive Director of Red Balloon, who will speak on “Creativity versus Inner Voice”, Meeta Malhotra, Editor in Chief of The Hard Copy Magazine, who will speak on “Pune: For Design, By Design”, and Bharat Bala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Bala Products, who will speak on “History of the Future”