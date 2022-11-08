After gap of two years, Pune to host Deccan Literature Festival on November 26, 27

After a forced hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Deccan Literature Festival is back with its third edition in Pune from November 26 to 27. The trilingual literary festival will include multilingual poetry recitals, theatre acts, open mic sessions, musical performances, book readings and more.

In the past, it has seen participation from stalwarts like Vishal Bharadwaj, Dr Kumar Vishwas, Swanand Kirkire, Subodh Bhave, Danish Hussain, Nizami Brothers and more.

This year’s festival will take off on November 26 at 11 am followed by the first session where Richa Aniruddh would be in conversation with writer-actor Piyush Mishra, followed by a tete-a-tete with actress Sonali Kulkarni, a session titled ‘Bhai Ek Kavita Havi Aahe’ by Mukta Barve and team about letters of P L Deshpande and Sunita Deshpande, followed by a musical presentation by Padmashree Malini Awasthi. Day One will culminate in a mushaira with poets like Ashok Chakradhar, Farhat Ehsaas, Rajesh Reddy, Irfan Jafri, Monika Singh, Varun Anand, Zubair Ali Tabish, Kunwar Ranjit Chauhan and more.

The second day will begin with a conversation with Sudha Menon, Kavita Kane and Monika Singh on women in writing, followed by a session ‘Incredible to Unstoppable’ where writer Sudha Menon would be in conversation with author-columnist Shobhaa De, followed by a session ‘From Advertising to Screen writing’ where Salim Arif would interview Kamlesh Pandey, screenwriter since 30 years who has written films like Tezaab and Rang De Basanti, followed by a session. ‘Sir Sir Sarla’, the famous theatre drama by Makarand Deshpande, would be staged in the evening followed by the grand finale, a Sufi music night by the Nooran Sisters.

Though entry is free for all, registration is mandatory and will open soon.