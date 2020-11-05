After thwarted molestation attempt, man attacks woman, blinds her in one eye

Police officials said the woman is from a poor family and she and her husband earn their living by doing small jobs and farm labour work.

A 37-year-old woman was blinded in one eye after she resisted an unidentified man’s attempts to molest her, and he attacked her in retaliation. The woman also sustained serious injuries to the other eye.

The incident took place in a village in Pune district’s Shirur taluka late on Tuesday. Pune Rural Police has launched a manhunt for the suspect. Late on Thursday, police said they were questioning a suspect but had not charged him for the crime till the last reports came in.

“The woman had stepped out of her house to answer nature’s call. An unidentified person tried to molest her and when she tried to stop him, he inflicted injuries on both her eyes. After being alerted about the incident, our teams rushed to the spot and took the woman to a hospital, where she is currently being treated for serious eye injuries,” said a senior police officer.

“The woman is in a state of shock and our team is trying to get as many details as possible, keeping in mind her sensitive condition. We are trying to understand how the injuries were inflicted. We have formed teams to work on various leads,” said the officer, adding, “We have detained a man based on preliminary probe… he is being questioned but has not yet been charged for this crime. All other angles are also being pursued.”

Police officials said the woman is from a poor family and she and her husband earn their living by doing small jobs and farm labour work.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.