After thunderstorm, reports of uprooted trees, falling structures from across city

The pre-monsoon showers accompanied by a thunderstorm, which several parts of Pune experienced on Friday evening, caused some accidents, incidents of trees getting uproted, and power failures in various parts of the city.

Owing to the ongoing lockdown, there was no traffic on the roads, which meant that nobody was injured when trees or branches fell on roads or structures came crashing down due to strong winds.

One of the major incidents recorded by the Fire Brigade was the toppling of an overhead sign board arch — made of heavy metal — near Sancheti Hospital in Shivajinagar in the midst of the thunderstorm. “It took us several hours to move the giant structure off the road. It fell with a loud thud at the entrance of the grade operator near Sancheti Bridge, which links Shivajingar with Pune district court. Thankfully, due to the lockdown, there was no traffic on the road which otherwise is among the busiest roads in the city,” said a Fire Brigade official.

According to officials with Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire department, as many as 60 calls were received by the control room about trees getting uprooted and falling on the roads from various parts of the city including J M Road, Shivaji Road, Mangalwar Peth and suburban parts such as Karve Nagar and Sinhagad Road.

At Mangalwar Peth, a manora (a structure created above a building) came crashing down. No one was injured in the incident.

