scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

After the rains, the blame game

Jagdish Mulick, the city chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), blamed the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the condition.

On the other hand, Opposition NCP accused the BJP of corruption in cleaning of storm water drainage in the city.(Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

With Monday night’s heavy rainfall submerging almost all city roads, causing much hardship to the citizens, political parties engaged in a blame game on Tuesday, accusing each other for being responsible for the problem.

Jagdish Mulick, the city chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), blamed the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the condition. “The Congress and the NCP ruled the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for 50 years in the past but are now blaming the BJP for its last five-year performance for the situation.

It is the poor and improper planning of development work during the Congress-NCP rule in the city that has caused the situation,” he said.

On the other hand, Opposition NCP accused the BJP of corruption in cleaning of storm water drainage in the city. “The city has witnessed heavy rains in the past but the cleaning of storm water drainage ensured that there was no flooding or water logging in the city. However, the BJP in its five-year tenure was busy in corrupt practices while ignoring the necessary work of cleaning of drains ahead of monsoon. It is due to their pathetic handling of the situation that the citizens are suffering,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Pune received heavy rains on Monday night. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Mulick said the BJP was busy in introducing corrective measures to fix “improper development” caused in Pune by the previous regimes. Mulick said the BJP’s city unit would urge the state government to help the PMC set up new infrastructure facilities to avoid a repeat of the flood situation.

Mulick also blamed the previous MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government in the state for the situation. “The civic administration, under pressure from the previous MVA-led state government, had not cleaned up stormwater drains ahead of monsoon so as to blame the BJP for it,” Mulick said.

More from Pune

NCP’s Jagtap, meanwhile, urged deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis to hold an enquiry in awarding of civic contract related to cleaning of storm water drains. “The BJP, in its five-year rule, ignored the cleaning of storm water drains and instead, blamed the Congress-NCP for the situation that arose. The party should apologise to the citizens or face their wrath in forthcoming civic elections,” he said.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 09:51:20 pm
Next Story

Liverpool boss Klopp charged after red card against Man City

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement