After tackling firefighting ops, Pune Cantonment Board fire superintendent dies in road accident on way home

After he performed his duties in tackling the massive fire at Fashion Street late on Friday, Superintendent of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) Fire Brigade, Prakash Hasabe (54), died in a road accident in the early hours of Saturday (Representational)

AFTER HE performed his duties in tackling the massive fire at Fashion Street late on Friday, Superintendent of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) Fire Brigade, Prakash Hasabe (54), died in a road accident in the early hours of Saturday.

Amit Kumar, the CEO of PCB, said Hasabe died in a road accident while returning from duty after the fire incident. Hasabe took a review of fire at Fashion Street and then left around 6 am.

Hasabe told his colleagues that he would return in a couple of hours, but while on his way home a bus rammed his two-wheeler on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

He was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. Hasabe is a native of Hirve village in Vita taluka, Sangli district. After retiring from the Air Force, he joined the PCB fire brigade in 2004.

He is survived by a son, daughter and grandchildren. His death came as a major shock for fire brigade officials and staffers. Hasabe was among the senior fire officers who closely monitored firefighting operations at Fashion Street.



State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also expressed his grief on Hasabe’s death. He paid his tributes through a message on Twitter.