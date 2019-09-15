After sloganeering at his Baramati rally, Fadnavis says NCP trying to ‘bully other parties’

A day after BJP and NCP workers raised slogans against each other at the Chief Minister’s Mahajanadesh Yatra in Baramati, Devendra Fadanavis on Sunday took a dig at the NCP, saying the party was “bullying others by not allowing their rallies in Sharad Pawar’s hometown”.

“Seven people of NCP raised slogans at the Mahajanadesh Yatra. There was no police action against them. They ran away when the police approached them. However, will it be okay if seven of our party workers start sloganeering at each rally by Sharad Pawar? This is not the way to behave,” Fadanavis said in Pune.

After NCP workers started raising slogans at the rally on Saturday, BJP workers had responded, leading to a tense situation for a short while in Baramati.

The CM on Sunday said, “Does that (sloganeering by NCP workers) mean no leader of any other political party should hold rallies in Baramati. Is Article 370 in place there? Is Baramati separate from Maharashtra?”

Fadanavis said leaders from other parties were welcome to hold rallies in his hometown. “This is a democracy. In a democracy, every political party has the right to hold public rallies. If leaders from other parties want to come to my hometown, I will facilitate their rallies. It seems as if the ground is slipping from under the NCP’s feet, which is why they don’t want the chief minister to come to their town and address public meetings,” Fadanavis said.

On Saturday, Fadanavis had criticised the NCP in Baramati, saying the recent exodus from the party was “due to wrongdoing by the party leadership”. This had resulted in protest by NCP supporters.

The yatra had entered Pune district on Saturday and passed through Baramati and Indapur before entering Pune city.

The yatra began once again on Sunday from the city and headed towards Satara, where the CM is going to hold a rally with Udayanraje Bhosale, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who recently quit the NCP to join BJP.

Baramati is the political bastion and home turf of the Pawars. While NCP chief Sharad Pawar is in the Rajya Sabha, his daughter Supriya Sule represents the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is MLA from Baramati assembly segment.