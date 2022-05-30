After Shahu Maharaj’s revelation, Fadnavis says he’s being misinformed, Sambhajiraje stands his ground

A DAY after Shrimant Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati claimed that Devendra Fadnavis might have egged on his son, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, to contest Rajya Sabha seat as an independent candidate, the former CM hit back on Sunday, pointing out that Shahu Maharaj was being given wrong information. On the other hand, Sambhajiraje said he was “genuine and truthful.”

When asked whether it was Fadnavis who asked him to contest as an independent, Sambhajiraje told this paper on Sunday, “I will not speak on my father’s subject.

My tweet says it all…I only know I’m genuine, true and slogged for past two decades.” On Saturday, Sambhajiraje had tweeted that what he spoke was “truth.” “I respect my father and will not react to what he said,” he said.

Reacting to Shahu Maharaj’s remark, Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur on Sunday: “Shahu Maharaj is our Chhatrapati. The Kolhapur royal seat is highly respected. If Shahu Maharaj has said something, I will not react to it. Whatever Sambhajiraje has said, I will leave to it. But I feel bad about one thing…those with decayed heads are giving wrong information to Shahu Maharaj and are writing his script. Those giving wrong information to Shahu Maharaj has been trying to prove that Sambhajiraje had lied.”

Fadnavis said that in past six years, Sambhajiraje has displayed his leadership qualities. “A new leadership is developing in Western Maharashtra. There is a new bond between Maratha and ‘Bahujan samaj.’ If such a leadership develops in Western Maharashtra, BJP will not be under any threat. I don’t need to spell out who will be at loss. Those who understand politics will know…,” he said.

On Saturday, Shahu Maharaj at a press conference in Kolhapur said that his son had met Fadnavis and after that he had announced his decision to contest the Rajya Sabha seat as an independent candidate. “I have no clue what transpired at the meeting between the two. But it was after this meeting, Sambhajiraje decided to contest as an independent candidate,” he said.

Shahu Maharaj said since Sambhajiraje wanted to become a Rajya Sabha member and had met Fadnavis, he should have also met MVA leaders and sought their support. “But instead he met only Fadnavis and announced that he would contest as an independent candidate and start his new outfit called Swarajya. I think this was a mistake,” he said.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, Sambhajiraje had claimed that CM Uddhav Thackeray had promised that Shiv Sena will sponsor his candidature. “I felt very bad…the CM failed to keep his word,” Sambhajiraje had said.

To this claim, Shahu Maharaj said, “After discussions between the two, a daft was prepared. But it was not a final copy and there was no signatures afixed on it…Therefore, the claim that Chief Minister had betrayed him is wrong.” Shahu Maharaj also said Sambhajiraje never discussed his political decisions with the family. “He takes his own decisions, never discussed them with me. He didn’t tell me that he wanted to contest as an independent candidate,” he said. Shahu Maharaj said he was against Sambhajiraje accepting BJP offer to nominate him to Rajya Sabha in 2016.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “Shahu Maharaj had set the record straight. The Shiv Sena can never show disrespect to the royal family. It was the Sena which had first made the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to Sambhajiraje.”

On Fadnavis’ claim that Shahu Maharaj was being given wrong information, Raut said, “He is our Chhatrapati, who will dare give wrong information to him?” Raut said Shahu Maharaj has also exposed the political games Fadnavis and BJP were playing. “Shahu Maharaj has unmasked BJP and Fadnavis and their attempts to play a politics of dividing the ‘bahujan’ votes,” he said, adding, “Sambhajiraje chapter” was closed for them. The Sena has fielded Raut and Sanjay Pawar, the Kolhapur district chief of Sena, for Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra.

