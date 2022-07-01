After robust Q1, housing sales in Pune sees 11 per cent drop

Housing sales in Pune have reported a 11 per cent dip in the second quarter of 2022. A report by real estate consultancy firm Anarock showed that Pune toed the national trend which reported a 15 per cent decrease in real estate sales in the second quarter.

The first quarter of the year saw robust sales of 99,550 units across the seven major cities i.e; National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

However, the sales figures dipped to 84,930 in the second quarter with MMR reporting the highest sales of 25,787 units followed by NCR at 15,340 units. Pune, which had seen sales of 14,020 units in Q1, reported 12,500 units being sold in Q2.

Chennai had seen the biggest dip in sales, of 24 per cent, with 3,810 units sold in Q2 as against 4,985 units in Q1.