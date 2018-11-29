After report on preparedness to deal with emergency: Maharashtra prisons asked to prepare SOP

AFTER a recent report from the Accountant General of Maharashtra about the overall preparedness of prisons in the state to deal with emergency situations, including natural disasters, all prisons in the state have been asked to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure and make necessary changes in the infrastructure if needed.

A circular in this regard has been issued by the headquarters of the state prison department in Pune.

Referring to the report by the office of the Accountant General (Audit)-II of Maharashtra, the circular states: “The report has pointed out that if any emergency situation arises, the remedies available are insufficient, while there exists a policy for emergency response. The report has also pointed out that the systems at some places have not undergone modernisation. Among other things, it has also been pointed out that firefighting equipment at the Yerawada Central jail had not been tested for its efficacy.”

A senior prison department official said: “Many prisons in the state are British-era buildings. As many as 16 jails in the state, including Yerawada and Nagpur Central prisons have been built before 1900. Mumbai, Byculla, Aurangabad, Amravati and Thane central jails were built before 1940. These are old structures and there have incidents of flooding and fire in some of them in the past. A natural or man-made emergency is of a different gravity than one outside, for obvious reasons.”

The state has nine high security central prisons and 45 district prisons. As per the figures from the Maharashtra State Prison Department released at the end of September 2018, the total capacity of these 54 prisons is 24032 and they currently hold 35723 prisoners — an excess of 49 per cent.

The circular which has been signed by Deputy Inspector General S V Khatavkar also said: “The superintendent of the jails should consult with the local district administration’s disaster management cell, fire brigade and police machinery for the response during possible emergency situation. If any changes in the existing infrastructure including the building structure has to be made, powers in this regard have been given to officials of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General tank officers. These changes should be made accordingly.”

It adds: “Every individual prison should formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for emergency response in accordance with the local conditions. After taking approval of the zonal DIG for the SOP, it should be forwarded to the headquarters. Frequent drills should to be conducted as per the SOP.”

Another officer posted with the prison department headquarters said: “The individual prisons have also been asked to submit a datasheet of the existing infrastructure and required equipment.”