After rejection of bail plea, PCMC education officer ‘goes missing’

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Education Officer Jyotsna Shinde, who was allegedly involved in a recruitment scam, applied for a leave with the civic body and has not been attending office after her bail application was rejected by the district and sessions court a few days ago.

On Saturday, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “She has been on medical leave since Monday (January 25). We had received an application from her close ones.”

According to civic officials, Shinde and some other education officials and trustees were allegedly involved in a recruitment racket, wherein they prepared fake documents of teachers, peons and clerks and withdrew government salaries under their names.

“We have learnt that her bail application was rejected by the local court. She is likely to approach the High Court. So far, we have not suspended her or taken any action. We are awaiting the court’s orders in this connection,” said Hardikar.

Parag Munde has been handed over the charge of the PCMC education officer in Shinde’s absence.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the PCMC administration has divested water supply department’s incharge joint city engineer, Ramdas Tambe, of his charge. PCMC Executive Engineer Pravin Ladkat has been asked to hold the charge.