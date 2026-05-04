After rape and murder of 3-yr-old: Pune women raise voice, demand speedy justice

A day after the alleged rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Pune district sent shockwaves across the area, women and young girls in Pune have raised serious concerns over safety, especially for children in rural areas.

The incident has once again exposed gaps in policing, monitoring, and protection systems in rural belts around Pune, activists said, asking why strict law enforcement still fails to create fear among offenders.

While investigations are underway, the brutality of the crime has triggered anger, fear and frustration, with a many questioning why repeated assurances by authorities have not translated into visible change on the ground.

“I’m in Pune every day to sell vegetables, and I leave my children back home trusting that they are safe for studies and village area is safe, but after hearing about what happened, that trust is breaking,” said Lata Shinde, 42, a vegetable seller who supplies produce from her farm in Satara and sells in Pune.

“Now I feel that my kids are not safe and won’t enjoy their summer vacation freely as they want. If a small child is not safe, then what safety are we talking about? The government needs to bring a strict law where punishment is immediate and very strong, so that such men are scared even before thinking of doing such a crime. Right now, they don’t have fear. In villages, there is no strict checking of who is coming and going. We need proper police checking and strong punishment that is actually implemented, not just announced.”

Priyanka Joshi, 31, an IT professional, said, “Every time something like this happens, we feel angry, but also tired because nothing changes long-term. There are laws, but where is the fear? That fear only comes when punishment is quick and visible. Cases go on for years, and people forget. In areas around Pune, safety systems are weak-no monitoring, no proper reporting structure of FIRs or police complaints. We don’t want sympathy, we want a system that works before something happens, not after.”

Sneha Shinde, 36, a bank employee at SBI, who pointed to the lack of accountability and preventive systems. “We always thought children are safer in smaller places, but now that belief is shaken. There should be proper verification, strict background checks, and local authorities should be answerable. Awareness is also very low, children are not taught how to speak up. The government needs to focus on prevention, not just punishment. But yes, punishment should be so strict and fast that it sets an example.”

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Younger voices are also questioning deeper societal issues. “We are always told to be careful, but why is the burden always on us?” asked Nandinee Shah, 20, a student of Fergusson College. “After such incidents, it feels like no place is safe—not even for a three-year-old. There should be awareness in schools and proper safety education for children. Why are boys not taught to behave well? Why is it always girls who have restrictions? Also, cases should not take years, it should give capital punishment within 15 or 30 days. If justice comes after 10 years, it has no meaning.”

Legal experts say that while laws are stringent, their impact depends on implementation and speed.

Neha Kulkarni, a criminal lawyer at Pune District Court, noted that the case will invoke strict provisions under the POCSO Act and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. “These carry the highest punishments, including life imprisonment or death penalty. From initial reports, there are concerns about the accused’s past conduct, which raises questions about monitoring systems in such areas,” she said.

“After the recent court hearing, the focus will be on police custody, investigation and evidence collection. If handled properly, the case can move strongly towards conviction. But the real test is speed, whether the chargesheet is filed on time under the Code of Criminal Procedure and whether the trial concludes without delay and whether everything is added properly in the chargesheet, unlike what happened yesterday in court where police forgot to add the accused’s past crime details,” she added. On public anger demanding immediate punishment, Kulkarni said, “I understand the emotion, but handing over the accused to the public cannot be allowed. What people actually want is fast and certain justice.”

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Adv. Radhika Deshmukh added that stricter enforcement, not new laws, is the need of the hour. Referring to provisions under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 376AB of the IPC, she said, “The law already allows for very severe punishment, even death penalty in certain cases. But gaps in policing, awareness and reporting allow such crimes to happen. What is needed is a strict timeline for investigation and trial, and accountability if there is delay.”