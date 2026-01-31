After Pune Grand Tour success, residents seek same standard for other city roads, end to uneven chamber menace

Beyond immediate safety concerns, Pune residents say sunken patches cause a physical and financial toll. (Photo Credit: Shubham Kurale)

A week after the Pune Grand Tour cycling event concluded on January 23, with cyclists praising the city’s smooth roads, residents are now demanding that the same treatment be done by levelling uneven drainage chambers that continue to cause accidents, traffic disruptions and vehicle damage on roads just metres away from the pristine cycling route.

Responding to the complaints, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set a March-end deadline to level around 10,000 stormwater chambers across the city using a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that proved successful during the cycling event.

Chaitali Netake, a resident of Karve Nagar, said the disparity is glaring. “The smoothness of the road along the Grand Tour route is really commendable and proves that PMC has the capacity to construct high-quality roads. The demand is now to create parity between the parallel roads and the cycling route and eliminate the uneven bumps and chambers.”