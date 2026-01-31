After Pune Grand Tour success, residents seek same standard for other city roads, end to uneven chamber menace

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A week after the Pune Grand Tour cycling event concluded on January 23, with cyclists praising the city’s smooth roads, residents are now demanding that the same treatment be done by levelling uneven drainage chambers that continue to cause accidents, traffic disruptions and vehicle damage on roads just metres away from the pristine cycling route.
Responding to the complaints, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set a March-end deadline to level around 10,000 stormwater chambers across the city using a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that proved successful during the cycling event.
Chaitali Netake, a resident of Karve Nagar, said the disparity is glaring. “The smoothness of the road along the Grand Tour route is really commendable and proves that PMC has the capacity to construct high-quality roads. The demand is now to create parity between the parallel roads and the cycling route and eliminate the uneven bumps and chambers.”
Anurag Tembhurnikar, a resident of Kalewadi, highlighting the safety risks, said, “Uneven chambers are risky, two-wheelers often lose balance due to sudden bumps or dips, and these are a major reason for accidents, even fatal ones. This unevenness also causes traffic disruption as many of them try to avoid them.”
Beyond safety concerns, residents say the sunken patches cause a physical and financial toll. “The sudden jerks when riding over these uneven chambers, that come as a surprise, cause back pain and even damage vehicle suspension, tyres and undercarriages, particularly for cars with low ground clearance,” said Netake.
Residents have also complained about the quality of repair work. Akshay Patil, a resident of Narayan Peth, said, “Several chambers become uneven again within a few days of repair because the cement or concrete used is often of poor quality or the repair is not aligned with the road surface.”
PMC’s new approach
Ashit Jadhav, Superintendent Engineer, PMC Road Department, told The Indian Express, “During Pune Grand Tour, the chamber levelling work was done in a carriageway contract. And post-event, the PMC is actively fixing uneven, dangerous, and protruding chambers across the city by implementing a new SOP to align them with the road surface.”
The new SOP includes an elaborate process by precisely cutting the area around each chamber, replacing lids or frames as needed, and levelling them with high-quality cement that hardens within four to five hours. Earlier repair work proved ineffective due to a lack of clear guidelines for contractors.
“Currently, the priority is given to level the storm water chambers, and around 10,000 of them will be brought to the road level. We have set an estimated deadline of March-end,” added Jadhav.
PMC spends Rs 7 to 8 crore annually on footpath and chamber repairs, with around 30 per cent, approximately Rs 2 to 2.5 crore, allocated specifically to levelling uneven chambers.
The chamber-levelling project began in November last year as part of the preparations for the Pune Grand Tour, employing advanced technology to raise over 15,000 chambers along the cycling route to road level. The success of that initiative has now become the benchmark residents expect for all city roads.
Mirror self-recognition (MSR) is a sign of advanced thinking, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence. Only a few species, like great apes, dolphins, elephants, magpies, and cleaner wrasse fish, have passed the mirror test, providing insight into intelligence across different branches of life. MSR is associated with empathy, problem-solving, and social complexity.