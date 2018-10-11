After poor monsoon show, post-monsoon rains also skip Maharashtra

The 2018 monsoon was particularly bad for all of Marathwada and some districts in Madhya Maharashtra. (File) The 2018 monsoon was particularly bad for all of Marathwada and some districts in Madhya Maharashtra. (File)

After the less-than-impressive show by the Southwest monsoon over Maharashtra — it left nearly one-third of the state rain deficient — rainfall in the post-monsoon period has also remained sparse. Till October 10, sparse rainfall over Maharashtra has left the state 77 per cent rain deficient. The normal date for monsoon withdrawal from western Maharashtra — covering Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and some parts of adjoining Marathwada — is October 1. But this year, the monsoon retreated from the whole state on this day, leaving Marathwada and Vidarbha regions rain deficient.

The 2018 monsoon was particularly bad for all of Marathwada and some districts in Madhya Maharashtra. These districts received just 60 per cent of their normal rainfall this season, and Solapur remained the driest district in the state, followed by Nandurbar, Beed, Aurangabad ( – 32 per cent each), Sangli (- 30 per cent) , Jalna and Latur (- 29 per cent each).

Since October 1, only Sangli and Osmanabad districts have reported sparse showers. All other districts have reported rainfall deficiencies ranging between 50 to 100 per cent, marking an almost dry period. Districts under “deficient” category are Pune, Raigad, Sangli, Sindhudurg, those under “large deficient” are Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nashik, and districts that have remained dry during this period include entire Vidarbha and most districts in Marathwada, including Parbhani and Nanded.

