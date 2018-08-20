After police commissionerate, Pimpri residents revive district status demand

Residents say the industrial city should have its own collectorate. (Express photo) Residents say the industrial city should have its own collectorate. (Express photo)

At a time the state government has addressed the long-pending demand of a separate police commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad, another old demand for a district status has been revived.

Activists have decided to write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with a demand to accord the 37th district status for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“If Pimpri-Chinchwad can get a separate police commissionerate in view of the rising crime rate and rising population, then there is also a need for a separate district collectorate for the industrial city,” said activist Maruti Bhapkar of the Nagrik Haqq Suraksha Samiti. The police commissionerate in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a demand for which was raised nearly 15 years ago, was addressed on August 15. The demand for a separate collectorate has also been raised for years.

Bhapkar said, currently, the district collectorate is in Pune city area and residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad have to travel for 20-25 km to reach the office.

“There are several official works that are to be done at the collectorate. Be it getting caste certificates, land issues, NA permission or land assessment lease deeds. There are a number of offices under the collectorate where people from across Pune district land up every day resulting in long queues and chaos,” he said, adding that in future, as the population rises, more people will land up at the Pune collectorate.

“A separate district collectorate will not only help reduce the burden of the over 50 lakh people on the district collectorate, but also help avoid traffic snarls between Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city,” he said.

Manav Kamble, also from the samiti, said compared to districts like Akola and Bhandhara, Pimpri-Chinchwad’s population is higher. “As per the 2011 census, while Pimpri-Chinchwad has a population of 18 lakh, the population of Akola is around 5 lakh and Bhandhara is 12 lakh. Despite the population, Pimpri-Chinchwad is being denied a separate district status,” he said.

Bhapkar said if talukas like Maval, Mulshi, Khed and Junnar are added to Pimpri-Chinchwad, the area will become equal to other larger districts of Maharashtra.

But the ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad has a different take on the issue. “The issue of a separate district of Baramati and Pune was discussed years ago. That time, Pimpri-Chinchwad was part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Now, it is under Maval Lok Sabha constituency,” said BJP general secretary, Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, Sarang Kamtekar.

“A year back, Pimpri-Chinchwad got the tehslidar’s office. An employment exchange is already in place, although it is much smaller than the one compared to Pune city’s. As of now, the party is keen on getting the labour commissionerate, labour court and district court for Pimpri-Chinchwad. The demand is already under consideration,” he said.

Asked about the district demand, Shiv Sena’s Shirur MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil said he was not very keen on a separate district for Pimpri-Chinchwad. “It will create problem, as then there will be a demand that all four Lok Sabha constituencies should be made districts,” he said.

Maval MP Shrirang Barne, also of the Sena, said he supports the demand. “It will help Pimpri-Chinchwad get a different identity and the demand is reasonable. I am in support of it,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App