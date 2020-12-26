After PMC, PCMC set to expand its boundary with seven new villages

If these villages are included in PCMC limits, the civic body will ensure proper development as it has the necessary resources...," said Jagtap. (File)

AFTER the merger of 23 villages within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, seven villages, including the IT hub of Hinjewadi, are set to be merged within Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits.

The merger of 23 villages with the PMC took place in view of the rapid urbanisation in these areas, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in Pune on Saturday. “The gram panchayats are not able to meet the rising expectations of these urbanised areas. With a meagre budget, the gram panchayats were finding it difficult to provide basic amenities, and therefore we had to merge them with the PMC,” he said.

Similarly, said Pawar, some villages will be included within PCMC limits. “We will soon take a decision regarding them. They will be merged within PCMC limits, which will be able to handle the rising expectations of people in these urbanised areas,” he said.

After the government’s green signal to the PMC, the ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad has also revived the demand for inclusion of seven villages located on the northern border of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The seven villages are Hinjewadi, Maan, Marunje, Gahunje, Nere, Sangavade and Jambe.

The proposal for inclusion of seven villages was first approved by the PCMC general Body meeting and then sent to the state government in 2015. “The civic general body had approved the proposal on February 10, 2015, for inclusion of seven villages within PCMC jurisdiction. The proposal was sent to the state government on June 3, 2015, but it rejected the proposal,” said BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap.

Jagtap said he has again revived the demand and has urged the state government to approve the proposal. “I have urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to approve the merger of these villages within PCMC limits,” said Jagtap.

The ruling BJP contends that urbanisation on the borders of Pimpri-Chinchwad was taking place rapidly but the gram panchayats have not been able to resolve the problems pertaining to civic amenities in these villages. “… The gram panchayats, with their meagre resources, are not able to meet the demand for improved infrastructure and civic amenities… if these villages are included in PCMC limits, the civic body will ensure proper development as it has the necessary resources…,” said Jagtap.

A civic official said the PCMC initially wanted to include 14 villages located near its border. “Residents of seven villages, located in the north, opposed the idea because of taxation problems. As a result, we had dropped them and decided to include those areas that were on the western border,” said the official.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “The latest we heard is that the district administration has been asked to give its report on whether these villages could be merged with the PCMC.”

