After optional CET, centralised FYJC admissions in six regions including Pune

According to the notification issued by the DyDE Pune, the preparation for the centralised admission process has begun.(Representational)

As the registrations forms for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions became available on Monday, a notification was issued by the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE), Pune that all admissions will be conducted in an online centralised manner.

Unlike other parts of Maharashtra, where individual junior colleges accept admission requests from students and prepare merit lists at the college level, in six regions of the state, including Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Amravati and Nagpur, the admissions are done by a centralised admission committee headed by the local DyDE office. Last week, the education department warned junior colleges against putting out any notices for admission which would be both unauthorised and also confuse students.

The DyDE has clarified that FYJC admissions will only take place through the CAP process either by allotment through CAP seats during merit rounds or on quota seats reserved in junior colleges. In case of quota seats, students will have to register for CAP and fill Part I of the form after which they can approach the junior college for quota admissions.

Of the total seats, 85 per cent are reserved for CAP seats, 10 per cent for in-house students quota and five per cent are management quota seats. In minority institutions, 50 per cent seats are reserved for minority quota, 10 per cent for in-house, five per cent for management quota and only 35 per cent seats are admissions through CAP.

Meanwhile, according to the notification issued by the DyDE Pune, the preparation for the centralised admission process (CAP) has begun. Junior colleges have been notified that they will have to update their information on seats and register by August 1, which will be verified by local DyDE by August 2.

On August 9, registration of students will begin and they have to fill Part I of the forms, which will have their personal data like name, date of birth and so on, to be verified at school level or by guidance centres. The date for filling Part II of the form, where students will indicate which stream they want to study and colleges of their preference, will be declared after announcement of FYJC CET results.

For practice, students have the option of taking a mock demo registration on the CAP website https://11thadmission.org.in between August 1 and August 7. The data filled by the students will be erased on August 8 and they will then have to register and fill a new form as per schedule.