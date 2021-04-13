After only 35 left available, PMC likely to be faced with shortage of oxygen beds

The PMC has made private hospitals reserve 80 per cent beds for Covid treatment, while those made available by Sassoon are fewer compared to other hospitals, Mohol said, adding, "It would make availability of 500 more beds in the city for treatment of Covid-19 patients."

AFTER ALL ventilator and ICU beds, reserved for the treatment Covid-19 patients, were occupied over the past few days, the PMC is likely to be faced with a shortage of oxygen beds. While only 38 such beds were vacant on Monday morning, it was reduced to 35 later in the evening despite availability being increased during the day.

A total of 5,097 oxygen beds were earmarked for Covid-19 patients. There are no ICU beds vacant now, with or without ventilator, out of 1,050 beds reserved for Covid-19 treatment.

The PMC had 7,200 beds during the peak of Covid-19 last year and had prepared a plan for the second wave on the basis of an anticipation of 1.10 times of the previous peak. But the civic body is facing a tough situation with the ongoing surge.

The PMC registered the highest number of active cases at 19,135 patients on July 28 last year, but later claimed that the actual peak was 17,781. Accordingly, it made preparations to handle 19,560 active patients, which is 1.10 times of the previous peak.



Anticipating a second wave, it was hopeful that 7,824 patients would be in home isolation, 8,802 at Covid care centres as it prepared for 10,000 beds. During the peak, the PMC expected that 2,934 patients will need necessary oxygen, and it was prepared for 5,050 such beds. It anticipated that 2,347 patients would require simple oxygen and so prepared for 3,995 beds. Also, 587 patients would need ICU, which included 294 with ventilator support and 293 without ventilator, preparing for 1,055 ICU beds accordingly. It included 521 beds without ventilator and 534 with ventilator.

On Monday, active cases in the PMC were 52,476 with over 40,000 in home isolation due to mild symptoms or none. There are 5,097 patients on oxygen support, 485 in ICU without a ventilator and 565 in ICU with a ventilator.

The civic administration is trying to get more beds from private hospitals and government-run hospitals. “The Sassoon General Hospital has made 520 out of total 1,750 beds available for treatment of Covid-19 patients. It should allot 60 per cent of its beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol after holding a discussion with the dean of the hospital.

The mayor urged the Sassoon hospital to scale up testing capacity. “Around 25,000 samples are tested every day in the PMC limit with only 2,000 in government laboratories. The private laboratories are testing 23,000 samples and it is difficult to track patients testing positive at private labs as they can violate home isolation rules,” he said.