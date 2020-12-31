After nine months, Pune to begin 2021 with no containment zones

The PMC further stated that all shops of commodities and services would be permitted as per earlier directive. (File)

Following a tough year marred by the pandemic, finally there is some good news for the citizens of Pune. The entire city has been declared a no containment zone by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from the first day of next year starting Friday.

The civic administration has been reviewing the Covid-19 situation every week and revising the number of containment zones based on the situation in particular areas. “All the areas declared as micro containment zones on December 4 are being dropped from the list of containment zones from midnight. It is declared that there are no containment zones in the city,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

However, the municipal commissioner clarified that if Covid-19 patients are found in any specific area, building or housing society, then it would be declared micro containment zones by the assistant municipal commissioner acting as incident commander for the jurisdiction of the respective ward offices.

Also, it would be mandatory for citizens of the areas declared as containment zones in future to follow the directives of the PMC, state and the Union governments, he added.

The PMC further stated that all shops of commodities and services would be permitted as per earlier directive. Activities that have been given permission to resume services will continue to operate till further instructions.

The civic body has imposed a ban on movement of people from 11pm to 6am till January 3 to avoid mass gathering for the New Year celebrations. Also, the commercial establishments, including eateries, were directed to pull down their shutters by 10.45pm on the New Year’s the eve.

On April 6, the PMC first decided to seal the central part of the city, from Gultekdi Maharshinagar to RTO office and Kondhwa area, which has dense population with rising Covid-19 cases. The entire city was declared a containment zone on April 19 as the deadly pathogen spread rapidly.

Later, the civic body changed the strategy as per the government directions and started declaring micro containment zones with 69 containment zones on May 3. An area, locality or a building having at least five positive cases in its close vicinity was declared a containment zone. The containment zones were sealed with partial barricading of the roads to stop free movement of people in and out of the area. The micro containment zones continued to increase and they were 66 on June 1, 74 on June 17 and 109, the highest, on July 2.

The number of micro containment zones, thereafter, started reducing due to check in spread of the virus. On October 19, the PMC reduced the zones to 33 from 59. On October 5, the civic body reduced the containment zones to 59 from 74 in September which further was down to 33 on October 17, 13 on November 4 and 6 on November 21.

