After NCP withdraws support for plan, BJP postpones decision on leasing city’s amenity spaces

The ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday put on hold any decision in the general body meeting on the proposal to lease amenity spaces of the city to private parties to generate additional revenue for the civic body, after the NCP declared that it would be opposing the proposal because the BJP has not accepted its demands completely.

The BJP was pushing for the civic administration to lease 270 vacant plots reserved for amenity spaces in the city, to raise Rs 1,753 crore in 30 years. It was expected that the ruling party would get the proposal passed given its majority in the general body, but instead the meeting was adjourned without any decision on the proposal.

The NCP had earlier said it would support the proposal on the condition that 33 per cent of the amenity space area is reserved for urban forests and a master plan of the amenity spaces is prepared with mandatory construction of green buildings in the remaining area.

“The BJP has not accepted our conditions completely. They furnished us with a list of amenity spaces where urban forests would be developed but it is only 27 per cent of the total space. Moreover, it has proposed to allot very small plots for urban forests, which is impractical. They were also asked to keep 33 per cent of the area for gardens and playgrounds but they have not assured that. There is no master plan for the amenity spaces in place,” said Rajya Sabha MP and NCP leader Vandana Chavan.

The NCP in the interest of the city had decided to find a solution amicably, she said adding, “The attitude of the ruling BJP in allotment of amenity spaces for urban forest with no land from certain pockets of the city raises suspicion. The intention of the entire proposal seems to be to favour someone.”