‘After Navi Mumbai International Airport, Purandar will emerge as a major alternative for Pune’: Murlidhar Mohol

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Cabinet has approved the land acquisition for the Purandar airport and directed the administration to complete it by 2026. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Maharashtra Cabinet Tuesday approved a loan of Rs 6,000 crore for land acquisition for the upcoming Purandar airport in Pune, which Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said will be a “game changer for the IT sector, industry, agricultural exports, tourism and businesses.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle to facilitate raising the debt for the Purandar airport.

The funding will be raised through a joint loan from the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC), the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), with guarantees from the state government.