After Mumbai Metro Line 4 accident PMRDA holds opening Baner-Shivajinagar flyover lane

PMRDA has postponed opening the Baner-side arm of the Ganeshkhind flyover until safety clearance is obtained. (Express Photo)

Following a recent accident linked to metro construction in Mumbai, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said Friday it will not open the Baner-side arm of the Ganeshkhind Road flyover yet, and will first seek safety clearance from the construction agency before allowing the public to use it.

“The work of the flyover on Ganeshkhind road towards Baner is almost complete, but we want safety certification from the construction company before opening it to the public. This is being done on the backdrop of the recent accident due to metro work in Mumbai,” said Yogesh Mhase, Commissioner, PMRDA.

“I can’t be sure when the construction company will give the safety certificate,” said Mhase.