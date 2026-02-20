After Mumbai Metro Line 4 accident PMRDA holds opening Baner-Shivajinagar flyover lane

A PMRDA officer said construction debris, loose materials, and hazardous obstructions are being cleared, and safety signage and protective measures are being put in place.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 02:38 PM IST
PMRDA has postponed opening the Baner-side arm of the Ganeshkhind flyover until safety clearance is obtained. (File Photo)PMRDA has postponed opening the Baner-side arm of the Ganeshkhind flyover until safety clearance is obtained. (Express Photo)
Following a recent accident linked to metro construction in Mumbai, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said Friday it will not open the Baner-side arm of the Ganeshkhind Road flyover yet, and will first seek safety clearance from the construction agency before allowing the public to use it.

“The work of the flyover on Ganeshkhind road towards Baner is almost complete, but we want safety certification from the construction company before opening it to the public. This is being done on the backdrop of the recent accident due to metro work in Mumbai,” said Yogesh Mhase, Commissioner, PMRDA.

“I can’t be sure when the construction company will give the safety certificate,” said Mhase.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Siddharth Shirole insisted that PMRDA conduct a comprehensive safety and structural audit of the ongoing multi-level university flyover and the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi metro construction works.

“I am formally bringing to your attention serious safety concerns regarding the ongoing flyover and metro construction works within and around the Shivajinagar region and adjoining corridors,” the Shivajinagar MLA said in a letter to PMRDA.

Shirole said that public safety remains paramount at every stage of execution. “I have received feedback from citizens and commuters highlighting potential risks arising from construction activities, including unsecured materials, exposed structural elements, overhead comments, debris accumulation, and other construction-related vulnerabilities that may pose danger to vehicles and pedestrians,” he said.

The BJP legislator called for a comprehensive structural and on-site safety audit of all ongoing flyover projects. He asked that the audit focus on identifying accident-prone stretches and design flaws. It should also verify structural stability and ensure compliance with approved engineering standards.

In addition, he sought an inspection of temporary construction arrangements, including scaffolding, barricades, overhead fixtures, and material storage. He urged authorities to immediately fix any unsafe conditions that could lead to falling debris, vehicle damage, or risks to human life.

Meanwhile, a PMRDA officer said construction debris, loose materials, and hazardous obstructions are being cleared, and safety signage and protective measures are being put in place.

Last week, a person was killed, and two others sustained injuries when the concrete parapet wall segment of Metro Line 4 in Mumbai fell onto an auto-rickshaw.

The flyover on Ganeshkhind Road is being constructed by PMRDA, and the project includes a double-decker bridge with the first level as a flyover for vehicular traffic and the top level as a metro route. The flyover on Ganeshkhind Road has been proposed to streamline traffic between Pashan Road, Baner Road, Aundh and Shivajinagar.

It has been over six months since one arm of the 1.7-km Ganeshkhind flyover from Aundh to Shivajinagarwas opened to the public. The stretch was inaugurated after citizens criticised delays in completing the project.

PMRDA had planned to open two more arms in December last year: one from Baner to Shivajinagar, and another from Shivajinagar to Pashan and Baner.

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Live Blog
