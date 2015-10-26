After Mulshi pilot project, now re-survey of all villages in Pune

With the state government’s pilot project, “Resurvey Maharashtra”, achieving completion in its implementation in 12 villages of Mulshi taluka, the government has decided to implement it in the entire district with a government resolution (GR) issued October 6. The process involves measuring the land all over again, matching it with the old maps, then superimposing it and digitising the actual maps to be stored by the land records department.

The resurvey used GPS-based technology and satellite images to resurvey the land – a drive which would help the administration to prepare maps of every village in great detail pertaining to ownership of land and the present changes in land use.

“We have successfully completed the pilot project in Mulshi’s 12 villages in Pune district and it will be replicated in Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur and Pune. The GR will slowly cover all the districts in the state,” said Sambaji Kadu Patil, settlement commissioner and director of land records. The aim of the land resurvey in these villages would help the administration measure the land in the present state of use. “The office of land records will have the updated status of land use and if there are any issues regarding property, the maps will be of great help,” adds Patil.

As the last such survey was done more than 100 years ago, the commissioner said the maps available with the department were not in good condition and use of GPS technology would help them take images and superimpose them on the existing maps. Furthermore, these maps would help common people know about titles of land which would come in during land deals the commissioner said. The resurvey has been planned under the union government’s National Land Record and Measurement Programme which aims to upgrade land records in the country.

The use of land and its ownerships have changed many times over the years and the repeated changes have made it difficult for land owners to find out about ownership details and changes in titles.

For the first phase, the government has allocated Rs 293.61 crore for the project. Over the years, increasing population, habitation and industrialisation have changed the land use over the period. “Reselling land in fragments has changed the picture of land use and there is no match to the actual maps and present form of land use,” said the commissioner.

