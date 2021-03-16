After MSCERT uploads question banks for Class X and XII, its website gets 66 lakh visitors in one day

"The question banks for other subjects will be uploaded soon. The idea behind this move is to make students aware of the type of questions and structure," VIkas Garad said.

The Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training (MSCERT) on Monday put up question banks online for students of Class X and XII, after which the website received 66 lakh visitors in one day. The question banks are for multiple subjects.

Vikas Garad, deputy director of MSCERT, said question papers in English and Marathi were being offered to students in eight subjects each for Class X and Class XII.

“The question banks for other subjects will be uploaded soon. The idea behind this move is to make students aware of the type of questions and structure. There are nearly 17 lakh students of Class X and 15 lakh students of Class XII who can benefit from the question bank,” he said.

Due to the Covid-19 situation and online learning, students and parents across the state have raised concerns about syllabus completion and even learning outcomes. This is of particular concern to students of Class X and XII, who would be appearing for state board exams and not school tests.

To ease their worries and give them some practice of model exam questions, a massive exercise of preparing extensive question banks was carried out, some of which were uploaded on Monday.

Currently, question banks for Class XII subjects of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics, English, Mathematics and Statistics (Commerce), History (Marathi), History (English) and Geography (Marathi) are available.

For Class X, question banks for Mathematics Part 1 (Marathi), English (first language), History and Political Science (English), History and Political science (Marathi), Geography (English), Geography (Marathi) and Mathematics Part 2 are available.