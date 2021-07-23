Pune: After more than 55,000 surgeries, Dr Sancheti set to perform final one on 85th birthday

While celebrations will remain muted due to the Covid situation, Dr Sancheti will perform his last surgery before he officially calls it a day.

DR K H Sancheti, noted orthopaedic surgeon who invented India’s first indigenous knee implant and set up Sancheti Institute of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, will retire on his 85th birthday on Saturday.

While celebrations will remain muted due to the Covid situation, Dr Sancheti will perform his last surgery before he officially calls it a day.

“I have been working continuously and hence, before officially retiring from surgical practice, I will perform a small surgery,” the pioneer in the field of orthopaedics, who is endearingly known as KHS, told The Indian Express.

Dr Sancheti has been awarded the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He was part of the three-member team that had performed knee-replacement surgery on former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee.

“Due to the pandemic, my father stopped consulting patients at the hospital but was actively engaged in the ongoing construction work of the new hospital building,” Dr Parag Sancheti, the chairman and managing director of the hospital, said.

“Since the hospital was set up in 1965, my father has not stopped working and performed over 55,000 surgeries,” he added.

For the noted surgeon, the time spent at home led to a feeling that he had to slow down. “I have been busy now in a different way. My routine includes exercise, walking three km daily, good nutrition and research,” Dr Sancheti, who is also writing a new book, said. “There are several phases in one’s life and every phase is a changing one. The pandemic has made several professionals homebound and the way forward is to accept the situation and react to it positively,” Dr Sancheti, who has taken both jabs of Covid-19 vaccine, said.

Dr Sancheti’s daughter and Executive Director of the Sancheti Group, Manisha Sanghvi, said her father’s birth date coincides with the occasion of Guru Purnima.

“My father has been our biggest teacher. This year is special as my mother also turned 80,” Sanghvi said, adding that there will be a small family celebration apart from the surgery to be conducted on the occasion.

