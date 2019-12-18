After Maval bridge collapse, all bridges in dist under scanner

The bridge over Indrayani river collapsed on Monday. The bridge over Indrayani river collapsed on Monday.

AFTER a 50-year-old bridge over Indrayani river collapsed at Ambi village in Maval taluka, district collector Naval Kishore Ram has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to inspect all the bridges in the district and close down those not safe for traffic.

“I have issued the directives to these two departments and expect them to conduct the inspection of all bridges in the district and take appropriate action,” Ram said. He said the best option would be to close down the unsafe bridges and divert traffic to other available routes.

Around 11 am on Monday, moments after a clutch of buses carrying workers from Talegaon MIDC areas passed over the bridge, it collapsed. When the bridge collapsed, no vehicle was passing through it, averting any loss of life or injuries. Locals said despite a ban on plying of heavy vehicles on the bridge, the rule is flouted with impunity.

The collector said a board banning plying of vehicles was put up at the bridge as repair works were slated to be undertaken.

“The work orders had been given and work was supposed to commence anytime,” he said. Though the board had been put up, Ram said they were finding out whether barricades to stop flow of traffic were also placed on the bridge. “Merely putting up boards is not enough. Whether barricades were put up or not will be investigated,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the collectorate, a structural audit of the bridge was conducted on November 29, 2016 after which it was declared as “weak”. After this, plying of heavy vehicles on the bridge was banned from August 4, 2016. The police inspector of Wadgaon Maval was informed about this. Accordingly, the police had closed down the bridge from August 2016 for heavy vehicles. A board had been put up at the spot.

The collectorate said they had pursued the issue of repairs to the bridge with the state government. Accordingly, the state government had made a provision in its annual budget of 2018. It had given approval for Rs 6 crore for carrying out the repairs. On September 16, 2019, work orders for the repairs were issued. However, due to heavy unseasonal rain, the work could not be commenced and will start soon.

