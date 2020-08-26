After marriage proposal rejected, youth damages vehicles; 2 held

Police said they arrested the accused.(Representational)

A 20-year-old youth along with his friend went on a rampage and damaged several vehicles in Annabhau Sathe Nagar in Bibvewadi on Tuesday night, police said.

Jamir Shaikh (40) has lodged an FIR in this case at the Bibvewadi police station.

Police said they arrested the accused – identified as Sharad Tukaram Patole (20) a resident of Tilekar Nagar, Kondhwa, and Kumar Gopal Rathod (19) of Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Bibvewadi – from the spot after receiving a complaint.

Police said Patole was in love with a girl from Bibvewadi area and wanted to marry her. However, her parents refused his proposal for marriage. On Tuesday night, Patole along with Rathod damaged five auto rickshaws and some two-wheelers parked in Annabhau Sathe Nagar area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd