Barely 45 days after elephant Madhuri returned to Kolhapur following a 13-month stay at Vantara’s facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the animal welfare organisation’s veterinary team has been called to the district again. This time it is to treat Monica, an elephant at Udgaon in Shirol taluka, who is battling painful injuries to both hind legs.

Monica has been with Shri Brahmanath Puratan Digamber Jain Mandir Trust since 2010. Trust president Sanjay Chougule said the first signs of trouble appeared on the morning of October 1. “Monica used to be on her feet by around 11 am, but since she did not stand till 12 pm, we felt worried,” he told The Indian Express.

The trust found an injury to her leg, which the mahout also flagged. “We discussed this with a veterinarian from Shivamogga, who regularly visits for Monica’s check-ups, and made the elephant stand. Later, we consulted another veterinarian from Bengaluru, but the injury did not heal,” Chougule said.

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According to Chougule, Monica had a hairline crack in her left leg, which made her shift her weight onto the right leg while walking. “In the next 15 days, her right leg also got injured and swollen,” he said. Farmer leader Raju Shetti, who has been associated with the efforts, attributed the injury to her being overweight. “Due to being overweight, the elephant suffered a hairline crack in her left leg, and the injury developed later in her right leg,” he said.

With no specialised facility locally, the trust initially considered shifting Monica to a rehabilitation centre in Shivamogga, Karnataka. “But we realised she would not be able to travel so long with the injury,” Shetti said. The trust then decided to approach Vantara. “With no special facility here, we decided to call Vantara’s medical team, as currently only they have state-of-the-art treatment,” Chougule said. “We called them on October 26, and the team responded immediately and reached Kolhapur early the next day.”

In a social media post on Tuesday, Vantara described the severity of Monica’s condition. “Monica had been struggling with multiple painful injuries for some time when we received the call for help. The Vantara Rapid Response Team mobilised immediately and reached Kolhapur, where we’ve been working alongside the Jain Temple Trust,” it said.

“She has a broken bone in her left hind leg, severe injuries to her right hind foot, where the skin pad has come away along with the nails, and a serious condition in which tissue has protruded from her reproductive tract. These complications have left her in excruciating pain and made movement extremely difficult,” Vantara said, adding: “Our veterinary experts and caregivers are working around the clock to manage her pain and provide the specialised medical support she needs.”

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“A six-member team, including mahouts, is now attending to Monica round the clock. To reduce the weight on her injured legs, a water pond has been prepared where she rests. “Every possible effort to comfort her is ongoing,” Chougule said. “For Monica’s speedy recovery, I urge people to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.”

The development also has a bearing on the future of captive elephants in the region. Shetti said Monica is located around 10 km from Nandani’s Jinsen Math, where Madhuri lives. “The elephants Madhuri, Monica and one in Kunthugiri, from Kolhapur, and another from a neighbouring Jain Math in Karnataka’s Shedbal are planned to be housed in the upcoming Vantara satellite elephant rehabilitation centre in Nandani. The land plan proposal for the centre is in its final stages and is expected to receive clearance soon,” he said.