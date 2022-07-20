scorecardresearch
After Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 62-year-old Kumar Ajwani gears up for 145-km Kargil Diwas run

Ajwani and eleven others will start the run from Thane on July 24 to reach the National War Memorial in Pune on July 26. As part of the event, the team has donated four air-conditioners to the gym of Army Para Node, where 22 army para athletes are participating in Paralympics in 2024.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
July 20, 2022 1:56:08 pm
Running for social missions has always been under the belt of 62-year-old marathoner Kumar Ajwani who shot to fame by covering 4,246 km distance between Kashmir and Kanyakumari in 70 days early this year. Ajwani, a Mumbai-based financial consultant, is all thrilled to participate in a 145-km-long three-day run to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. He will be accompanied by eleven others who will start from Thane on July 24 to reach the National War Memorial in Pune on July 26.

If K2K (Kashmir to Kanyakumari) was a run for a cause, a journey of learning, growth and discovery, Ajwani said that the Kargil Vijay Diwas run is being conducted to pay homage to soldiers who had laid down their lives during Kargil war and celebrate Vijay Diwas on July 26. As part of the event, Ajwani and his team have donated four air-conditioners to the gym of Army Para Node, where 22 army para athletes are participating in Paralympics in 2024. Army Para Node is a sports node that serves specially-enabled personnel of the Army.

Founder of Team Fab Foundation, Kumar Ajwani entered the World Book of Records, London, for being the first senior citizen to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 70 days. On his limitless reserves of energy at this age, Ajwani said, “If you want to keep your mind healthy as you age, research indicates exercising is one of the best things you can do. Running is one of them, and it breaks all the shackles of limiting self belief.”

The marathoner who grew up in Bandra was into playing football as a teenager. As he grew up he kept aside his interest for sports to give priority to family and career. However, when one of his colleagues gifted him a 21-km bib to run the Mumbai marathon in2005, Ajwani’s enthusiasm bounced back and he started going to gym and practising running seriously. He did his first ultra marathon – a distance of 50 km – near Bengaluru in 2012.

Soon after a fair bit of running over the years he decided to participate in fundraising campaigns and ran for farmers in 2017-18. Ajwani ran 900 km across Maharashtra and raised enough funds to donate 32 Gir cows to small scale farmers. In 2019 Ajwani ran 1,400 km from Mumbai to Delhi in 27 days and raised Rs 20 lakh from the Pune-based Queen Mary’s Technical Institute that works towards the welfare of disabled soldiers.

Ajwani registered Team Fab Foundation as a charity to continue the work which has now helped them upgrade a semi-government hospital and a school in hamlets near Nashik.

