After Hitesh Mulchandani’s murder, Pimpri residents alarmed over rising violent crimes

The Maharashtra Pradesh Sindhi Sahitya Academy on Monday assured the family of Hitesh Mulchandani, who was murdered last week in Pimpri, that it will urge the state government to try the case in a fast-track court.

“I will talk to the Chief Minister regarding appointing Ujwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case. I will also urge the CM to let the case be heard in a fast-track court,” said Gurumukhji Jagwani, president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Sindhi Sahitaya Academy. The post Jagwani holds is equivalent to a state minister.

Jagwani met the family of Mulchandani, as well as traders and leaders of the Sindhi community, at an event on Monday. MLA Gautam Chabukswar was also present on the occasion.

Twenty-four-year-old Hitesh Mulchandani was murdered by a group of history-sheeters in Pimpri after a quarrel last Tuesday. The accused abducted Mulchandani after a quarrel at a bar and restaurant in Pimpri. Murder cases were registered against the five accused and two of them have been arrested.

Police said a number criminal cases have been lodged against all the five. A video of the incident shows Mulchandani being abducted in a stolen vehicle. Traders and shopkeepers in Pimpri Camp observed a bandh and demanded that the culprits be hanged to death.

Alarmed by the murder of Mulchandani, residents are raising concerns about a rising spate of violent crimes in the area. The murder has restarted a debate on why bars and restaurants are allowed to remain open beyond the permitted time, and has brought a spotlight on how criminals can move freely with sharp weapons in the dead of night.

Activists say that in many recent crimes, teenagers in the age group of 15 to 19 years and youths in their 20s have been involved in murderous assaults and violent incidents.

“They are seen freely using sharp weapons. Most of them become hyperactive at night. They can be seen loitering and quarrelling in a drunk state outside bars, hotels, pan kiosks or in chowks in most suburbs. Cake cutting to celebrate birthdays on busy roads during the night has become a common sight. In Akurdi a few months ago, a gangster had used a sword to cut a cake to celebrate his birthday, highlighting how the fear of police has declined among youngsters,” said advocate and RTI activist Sachin Godambe.

Earlier this month, three men were arrested in different incidents after they openly threatened to kidnap three women who turned down their proposals. Last year, a woman was fired upon in HA Colony area by two motorcycle-borne men. More than a year later, the duo have still not been apprehended by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

In March this year, a 22-year-old call centre employee, Manjeet Prasad, died after he was beaten up by six men, three with criminal records, during a quarrel about overtaking his vehicle. Police said Manjeet had intervened in the quarrel between his driver the six accused and was innocent. Last July, three men were arrested for the murder of Aditya Khot (20), from Pimprigaon. One of accused had planned the murder after he learned that the victim was helping a minor girl who had filed a criminal case against him.

A Class X student was murdered with sharp objects by his friends in Nigdi last year.