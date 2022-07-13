scorecardresearch
After heavy rains, boulders fall on Pune-Satara road, traffic hit

Several areas in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over the state.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 13, 2022 4:31:02 pm
pune rain, indian express“The boulders did result in traffic slowing down for a while. The normal flow resumed after the boulders were removed,” senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar said. (Photo: Express)

Following heavy rains, large boulders fell onto the Pune-Satara road near Old Katraj tunnel on Wednesday afternoon, partially blocking the lane towards Pune and affecting traffic on the route. A team from the district disaster management authority and fire brigade removed the boulders later in the day.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned people against visiting the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik as these remain extremely vulnerable to intense rainfall spells.

An official from the district disaster control authority control room said that the loosened boulders came rolling down on the road around noon. While no casualties or damage to vehicles were reported, the boulders had partially blocked the road.

“The boulders did result in traffic slowing down for a while. The normal flow resumed after the boulders were removed,” senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar said.

