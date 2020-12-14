After harassment by 3 men, 17-year-old girl commits suicide

The girl has named three men who she said had been harassing her for a long time.

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide at her home in Pandharpur town in Solapur allegedly because of harassment by three men. The girl aspired to join the Army, as mentioned in the note believed to have been left by her, police said.

Police officials from Pandharpur said the girl was found hanging in her house on December 7. Four days later, her family members found a note in a notebook in the house.

After preliminary investigation, police confirmed it to be suicide. The girl has named three men who she said had been harassing her for a long time.

Inspector Prashant Bhasme from Pandharpur police station said, “Based on the note, we have booked the three and placed them under arrest. They have been identified as Ramesh Gajre, Lahu Tailor and Swapnil Kaulge.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.