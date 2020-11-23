After govt nod for Ayurveda doctors to do surgeries, IMA slams decision

The IMA has urged the Council to develop its own surgical disciplines from ancient texts and not claim surgical disciplines of modern medicine as its own. (Representational)

The Indian Medical Association has slammed the Central Council of Indian Medicine, the regulatory body for the study and practice of Ayurveda in India, for allowing its practitioners to perform general surgery such as ophthalmology and dental procedure.

Dr Rajan Sharma, president, IMA, said they had condemned the “uncivil” ways of the Central Council of Indian Medicine to “arrogate itself to vivisect modern medicine and empower its practitioners with undeserving areas of practice”.

The government has brought out a notification that will allow Ayurveda doctors to be trained and legally allowed to perform general, surgical, ENT, ophthalmology, ortho and dental procedures.

The IMA has urged the Council to develop its own surgical disciplines from ancient texts and not claim surgical disciplines of modern medicine as its own.

