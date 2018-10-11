After floods, Kerala all set to play host to tourists again

A Kathakali performer from Kerala gets ready for a cultural show organised by the state Tourism Department on Tuesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) A Kathakali performer from Kerala gets ready for a cultural show organised by the state Tourism Department on Tuesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

A month after Kerala was hit by devastating flood, the state is now open for tourism, said officials. “Kerala is safe and tourism is back on track,” Sanjeev K R, assistant tourist information officer of Kerala Tourism said during a press interaction at the ‘Kerala Tourism Partnership Meet’ held in Pune. Kerala tourism department is all set to promote tourism in the state and attract domestic as well as foreign travellers. “We want to convey to people that Kerala is now safe. We have started advertising the campaign, It’s time for Kerala, using social and other media,” said Sanjeev.

Every year, Kerala tourism trade meet is organised in different parts of the country by showcasing services and products of the state for the cause. During the campaign, cultural programmes and screening of films on destinations are organised to attract people to the God’s Own Country, as the tag line of Kerala Tourism says.

Most of the destination places remained unaffected during the floods and the connectivity, which was snapped, had resumed up to 90 per cent. In a survey, ‘tourism readiness survey’ conducted by the state government, it is revealed that the tourism industry has recovered. The events, including Kochi Muziris Biennale, which attracts people from across the globe, will take place as scheduled.

This year many new products have been introduced such as Jatayu Earth Centre, a unique eco-friendly adventure world spreading across 65 acres. The 200-feet long, 150-feet wide and 70-feet in high statue of Jatayu will be the largest functional bird sculpture in the world. The special attraction is, however, Neelakurinji — a rare flower, which blooms only once in every 12 years. Other than this, another attraction is India’s first biodiversity museum, a home to the state’s first science on sphere system. Besides, historical space will offer Muziris Heritage Project and Spice Route Project.

