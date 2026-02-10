After February 18, Maharashtra transport dept to penalise vehicles without HSRPs

Vehicles stopped for inspection will also be checked for valid insurance, pollution under control (PUC) certificates, driving licenses, registration certificates, and not just for HSRPs. (File photo)

The state transport department has announced that the mandatory installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will be enforced across Maharashtra from February 18, said the state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar. The decision comes over a month after the final deadline of December 31, 2025.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Bhimanwar explained the delay in enforcement. “We held back till now to allow vehicle owners who had applied for HSRPs before December 31 to get them installed. Now, from Feb 18, enforcement will begin against vehicles that haven’t installed HSRP number plates.”

He clarified that those who booked appointments after the December 31 deadline would not be penalised. “We would not fine those who would’ve booked for HSRP appointments after Dec 31,” Bhimanwar said.