After February 18, Maharashtra transport dept to penalise vehicles without HSRPs

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The state transport department has announced that the mandatory installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will be enforced across Maharashtra from February 18, said the state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar. The decision comes over a month after the final deadline of December 31, 2025.
Speaking to the Indian Express, Bhimanwar explained the delay in enforcement. “We held back till now to allow vehicle owners who had applied for HSRPs before December 31 to get them installed. Now, from Feb 18, enforcement will begin against vehicles that haven’t installed HSRP number plates.”
He clarified that those who booked appointments after the December 31 deadline would not be penalised. “We would not fine those who would’ve booked for HSRP appointments after Dec 31,” Bhimanwar said.
“The fine for non-compliance of HSRP number plates is currently Rs 1000, though some states levy penalties up to Rs 10,000,” said Vinayak Sakhare, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Pune.
“We haven’t implemented the higher penalty structure in the state so far. Citizens have been given ample time to apply for HSRPs, and now the enforcement will begin,” he added.
Sakhare urged vehicle owners to update their vehicle number plates to avoid unnecessary expenses. “We would urge citizens to abide by the new rules and update the old number plates with HSRPs so that they don’t waste their money and time on fines during the enforcement drive,” he said.
He added that the checks would be comprehensive. Vehicles stopped for inspection will also be checked for valid insurance, pollution under control (PUC) certificates, driving licenses, registration certificates, and not just for HSRPs.
The HSRP mandate applies to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The notification was first issued in Dec 2024, but vehicle owners have been slow to respond, with many of them missing the appointment date, resulting in delays in fitment.
In Pune, the compliance rate is quite low. Of the 24.28 lakh vehicles that need to be fitted with HSRPs, only 8.57 lakh have complied so far, which is roughly about 35 per cent.
The transport department has already extended the deadline six times since the initial notification, from March 30 to April 30, then June 30, August 15, November 30, and finally Dec 31, 2025. Yet, a majority of vehicle owners have not upgraded their plates.
With enforcement now set to begin, authorities hope that the fines and vehicle checks will push the non-compliant vehicle owners to act quickly.
The trailer for the highly anticipated film 7 Dogs was released, with appearances by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the action-packed movie has caused a stir on social media. Fans are eagerly anticipating the reunion of the two stars after 25 years, and the trailer suggests they will play important roles in the film.