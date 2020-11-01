After dropping steadily for over a month, active case count rises slightly in Pune

Pune city had seen the highest number of active patients on July 28 – 19,135 – after which the situation had largely stabilised, barring a brief surge in between. (Representational)

After witnessing a drop in the number of active Covid-19 patients for over a month, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday registered a slight increase as the number of new patients was higher than those who recovered, for the first time since September 25.

On Saturday, the PMC registered 373 new cases, taking the total number of patients to 1,61,334, while 350 patients recovered from the infection. The number of active cases rose to 5,612 from 5,605 on Friday.

Pune city had seen the highest number of active patients on July 28 – 19,135 – after which the situation had largely stabilised, barring a brief surge in between. But the number of active cases began showing a sizeable drop from September 26, when it decreased to 17,679 from 17,773 on September 25.

According to the data released by PMC, a total of 4,227 deaths have taken place due to Covid-19 in the city, with a total 1,61,334 patients till now, and the mortality rate is at 2.62 per cent. The rate of active patients compared to total cases so far has dropped to 3.48 per cent and 93.9 per cent infected patients have recovered from the viral infection. The positivity rate is at 21.89 percent.

The mortality rate on September 25, however, was lower at 2.37 per cent, with 3,296 of 1,38,951 patients succumbing to the infection. The total number of active patients was at 17,773, which was 12.79 per cent of the total number. The recovery rate was 84.84 per cent.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has extended the lockdown in the city till November-end and said all the relaxations given outside containment zones would continue till further instructions. There are 33 containment zones in Pune currently.

