After delay of months, 103 doctors get PCMC panel nod

The civic Law Committee of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has approved a resolution giving permanency in service to 103 doctors, who are working with the civic-run YCM Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

“Today, we unanimously passed a resolution giving permanency in service to 103 Covid warrior doctors. This was our last committee meeting and we are delighted that we have done something good while making our exit. The doctors are doing an outstanding service to the society and Covid-19 patients. Therefore, it was our duty to ensure that they get justice…,” Ashwini Bobade, chairperson of the civic Law Committee, told The Indian Express

Bobade said false allegations were being levelled against the committee about its members demanding money from doctors for regularising their appointments. “Those who are making the allegations should come forward. They have made allegations but have failed to provide any proof. There will be no proof as we have never indulged in any such thing,” said Bobade.

In the last one month, four meetings of the committee were postponed without taking a decision on regularisation of the services of the doctors, who were selected in February. This had led to allegations from opposition NCP that the committee members were demanding Rs 20-30 lakh from each of the doctors.

Some of the doctors had also complained to the civic administration about the delay

Bobade said the committee meetings were postponed as the civic administration was repeatedly telling them that meetings should not have more than three members due to lockdown norms. She said there was also some confusion about the number of doctors who had to be regularised. “At today’s meeting, we called YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable and approved the resolution,” she said.

Bobade said while the NCP was making the allegations, its committee members were not present for the meeting. “For the 12 noon meeting, we waited till 3.30 pm, but no NCP member turned up. We called them up, but they refused to come. All BJP members unitedly backed the resolution in favour of the doctors…,” she said.

Bobade said the Law Committee resolution will now go to the civic general body, where it will be approved.

PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “It is a big relief for the administration. We were seeking to regularise the services of the doctors… finally it has happened.”

A section of the doctors working at YCM Hospital, however, said though the 103 doctors have been appointed, they have been left out. “While we have been working for more than two years, these newcomers have been picked up. Our efforts have not been recognised…,” said a doctor.

When asked about this, Hardikar said, “We will take care of all the Covid warrior doctors. They should not worry about regularisation of their jobs.”

